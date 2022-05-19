John Eugene “Gene” Jones, 77, Sunrise Beach, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He was born April 15, 1945, in Fairfax, to Alice Crockett Jones McCartney and Wayne Albert Jones. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 1963 and the University of Missouri in 1967 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering.

In 1969, he married his first wife, Lynda Jean Cook. In 2007, he married his current wife, Lynn VanFossan Bram Jones.

Visitation services were held May 14 at Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax. The family held a private graveside ceremony at English Grove Cemetery in Fairfax.

Memorials may be made to the donation of choice or the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association at seabee.org.

Arrangements were under the direction of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax.