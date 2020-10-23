Donald Eugene “Gene” Hayes, 88, Clearmont, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born on June 21, 1932, near Burlington Jct, to Cecil Roy and Erma Irene Koger Hayes. He graduated from Burlington Jct. High School in 1950.

On September 29, 1957, he married Shirley Marilyn Updike.

Graveside services and burial were held Monday, October 19 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Military rites were at the cemetery during the services.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be planned for all family and friends at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Clearmont Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.