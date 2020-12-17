Gary Eldon Staten, 70, Ravenwood, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home in Ravenwood.

He was born March 31, 1950, in Maryville, to Irene Treese and Eldon Staten. Their family moved from Hopkins to Ravenwood in 1955. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Class of 1968.

On January 26, 1969, he married Cynthia “Cindy” Deanne Coffelt Staten.

Mr. Staten’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home. Memorial service was Wednesday, December 16 at the Bram Funeral Home with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery Association, Ravenwood.

Memorials may be made to Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.