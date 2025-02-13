Gary Nally, 83 of Maryville, MO passed away Friday, February 7, 2025 peacefully at home.

Gary was born in Oxford, MO on February 17, 1941. His parents were Norvel Olin and Alice May Runyon Nally. He lived all his life in northwest Missouri.

He graduated in 1959 from the Worth County R-II High School, in Grant City, MO. He married Phyllis Ann Brown on July 3, 1960 at the First Christian Church in Grant City. They were high school sweethearts.

After high school Gary worked for Bill Hall Plumbing in Grant City. Then in 1960 Gary and Phyllis moved to Maryville, MO and he worked for Bill Smith Plumbing. In 1961, he started work for Consumers Oil Co.

In 1980, he formed the Nodaway-Holt Fertilizer Co. He owned and operated that business for the next 28 years. He also added Ravenwood Fertilizer and Grain and Maitland Feed and Grain Co. He sold the businesses in 2009 and continued working on the family farm.

He was a member of the Jaycees, Maryville Elks and the Masonic Lodge.

Gary has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time. His cremains will be buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville at a later date.

Memorials can be made in Gary’s name to the St Francis Foundation Cancer Care, Maryville.