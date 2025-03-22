Gary F. McBrayer, 76, Hopkins, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home.

He was born September 21, 1948, to Willis and Florence Canaday McBrayer, in Creston, IA.

Mr. Brayer was an auto body repairman with Pitzenberger Auto Body.

Mr. McBrayer’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm Sunday, April 6 at the Hopkins Community Center.

