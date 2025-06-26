Gary Mather, 80, Burlington Jct, died Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at his home.

He was born February 27, 1945, to Virgil and June Powell Mather in Maryville.

On January 1, 1966, he married Tammy Wilson in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Mather enjoyed farming, but had worked for Wilsons in Clarinda, Excel Beef Plant and Eveready Battery.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, June 27 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. No visitation will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.