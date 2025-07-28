Gary Lee Staples, 85, Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 8, 2025.

Gary was born to Dorothy and Edwin Staples on October 22, 1939, in Burlington Jct..

Gary graduated from Maryville R-II High School and retired from Peru State College.

Gary was an avid pool player, fisherman and hunter. Gary also loved spending time putting together jigsaw puzzles. Gary’s biggest love though, was for his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He absolutely loved spending time with them, as well as watching and hearing about their many activities.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 16, 2025 in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.