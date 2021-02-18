Gary Lee Dulin, 80, Maryville, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born October 18, 1940, in Kansas, to Harley and Eva Hildred Kellogg Dulin. He graduated from North Nodaway High School, Hopkins.

Mr. Dulin retired from Energizer, Maryville, after over 32 years in the maintenance department.

Mr. Dulin’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 pm, Saturday, February 20 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be directed to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

