Gary N. Baumli, 81, Maryville, died Friday, March 5, 2021.

He was born June 6, 1939, in Maryville, to Charles and Alice McGuire Baumli. He was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School.

On August 7, 1961, he married Jennifer Ann Yourin Baumli at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Bedford, England.

Mr. Baumli’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at St. Gregory Catholic Church from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, March 13 followed by a memorial Mass. Burial with military honors will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

