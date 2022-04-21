Gary Lynn Adkins, 84, Burlington Jct., died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born September 21, 1937, in rural Burlington Jct., to Willys L. and Liva Lea Wood Adkins. He graduated from Elmo High School in 1955 and attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville, for two years.

On September 2, 1956, he married Vida Anne Stoll at the Elmo United Methodist Church.

Mr. Adkins’ body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 23 at the United Methodist Church, Elmo. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, April 22 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Lamar Cemetery or a charity of the donor’s choice.

