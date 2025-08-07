Garland Mack O’Riley, 79, Hopkins, died Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born August 28, 1945, to Leland and Thelma O’Riley in Hopkins. He was a graduate of North Nodaway High School Class of 1963.

On March 15, 1970, he married Patsy Jean Mayfield.

Mr. O’Riley served in the United States Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired after 24 years from Nucor/LMP Steel in 2009.

He was an active member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, and First Christian Church, Hopkins.

Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church of Hopkins.

Memorial service was held Monday, August 4 at the First Christian Church in Hopkins. Inurnment was held at Hopkins Cemetery with military honors.

