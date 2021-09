Guilford Fun Day will start with parade line-up at 12:15 pm, Saturday, September 11. The theme is “We Remember 9/11” and the parade will be at 1 pm, flag raising at 1:30 pm. The ice cream social, South Nodaway FFA food booth, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, water slide and Methodist Church Quilt Show are other activities to take part in.