The Guilford Fun Day “Show-Me Talent” will take place Saturday, September 10.

Activities start at 9 am with the Guilford United Methodist Church’s quilt show in the fellowship hall. Quilts and needlework will be exhibited.

The parade registration is at 12:15 pm, with the parade starting at 1 pm from the MFA parking lot. The ice cream social starts after the parade at the Guilford Community Center. The silent auction ends at 3:30 pm, along with the drawing for $100 at the community center. Drawing chances are $5 each by picking a duck.

Children may enter the “Kids’ Cookie Baking Contest” by bringing baked cookies from home.

Beside the community center, the South Nodaway FFA Food Shack will serve lunch from 1 to 2:30 pm. The water slide sponsored by the UMC will operate between 1:30 and 3 pm. The greased pig contest will be at 3 pm.

The talent show will begin at 2 pm. Interested acts can register that day.