The First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville, is inviting people to join the church for a Thanksgiving Feast with in-house serving beginning at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, November 19 in the fellowship hall.

A freewill donation will be accepted to support the weekly ChOW Ministry Meal. The menu is turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, bread, pumpkin bars and a drink.

Delivery for elderly and the disabled begins at 4:45 pm and can be arranged by calling 660.582.4821. Drive through pick up is at the NW door of the parking lot beginning at 5 pm.