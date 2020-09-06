Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 12 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
615 confirmed cases
232 active cases
377 released from isolation
17 total hospitalizations
6 current hospitalizations
6 deaths
The affected individuals include:
2 males between 0-9 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age
1 female and 5 males between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 30-39 years of age
1 female between 40-49 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
