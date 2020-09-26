Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The tenth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 60-69 years of age.

 755 confirmed cases

 61 active cases

 684 released from isolation

 21 total hospitalizations

 1 current hospitalization

 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased

risk for this virus.