Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces seven Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 670 confirmed cases

 124 active cases

 539 released from isolation

 19 total hospitalizations

 7 current hospitalizations

 7 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.