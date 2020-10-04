Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

807 confirmed cases; 3 probable cases

81 active cases

719 released from isolation

30 total hospitalizations

3 current hospitalizations

10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 female between 10-19 years of age

1 female between 20-29 years of age

3 females and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

1 female and 2 males between 50-59 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.