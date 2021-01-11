Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
2102 confirmed cases; 324 probable cases
87 active cases
2319 released from isolation
155 total hospitalizations
5 current hospitalizations
20 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 female between 10-19 years of age
1 female between 40-49 years of age
1 female between 50-59 years of age
1 female between 70-79 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
