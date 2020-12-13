Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 10 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1892 confirmed cases; 284 probable cases

 158 active cases

 2001 released from isolation

 133 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 17 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 2 females between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.