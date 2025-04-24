The latest addition to Maryville’s public art landscape features six striking sculptures, each offering a unique perspective on movement, transformation and artistic expression. The works created by artists Mark Hall, Chris Wubbena, Tim James and Aidan Demarais, Jeffrey Satter, and Craig Snyder will invite viewers to experience art in unexpected and inspiring ways throughout the Maryville Sculpture Walk.

The public is encouraged to visit the installations, explore the sculptures, and experience how public art transforms shared spaces. This project is made possible by the City of Maryville.