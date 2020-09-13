The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Maryville Community Center in the Missouri National Guard Armory bay, located at 1407 North Country Club Road, Maryville, from 10 am to 7 pm, Monday, September 14.

The 400 tests are open to all residents of Missouri; they do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.

Numerous counties have participated in this state led testing effort in order for public health officials to learn more about the prevalence of COVID-19 transmission throughout Missouri. The state resumed community-based testing for the week of September 14 in eight counties including the only Northwest Missouri county of Nodaway.

No appointment is necessary, however online registration is available at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877.435.8411. Registrants will be given a 15-minute appointment block. Upon arrival at the drive-through testing site, individuals will be asked questions, including about symptoms they may or may not have. Members of the National Guard will assist in collection of a

nasal swab.

The specimen will be sent to a laboratory for processing. Patients will then be notified of their results by the Department of Health and Senior Services in approximately three days. Those who are notified of a positive test result should isolate at home and wait to be contacted by their local health department.

For questions about the testing event, contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660.562.2755.