John Fredrick “Fred” Schieber, 93, Ravenwood, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 17, 1928, in Conception to Lawrence and Eleanor Lager Schieber. He attended school in Conception.

On April 30, 1953, he married Doris M. Rogers in Maryville. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Monday, February 7 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary will be at 1 pm, Sunday, February 6 at St. Gregory Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 3 pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

