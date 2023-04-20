Fr. Donald “Raymond Alfred” Grabner, OSB, 94, Conception, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary, Conception Abbey, Conception.

He was born November 4, 1928, in Neodesha, KS, to Bernard and Regina Eigenbrodt Grabner.

He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 3, 1949, and was ordained July 31, 1954. His assignments included Prior of Conception Abbey, twice; Professor of Theology at Conception Seminary College for almost 60 years; and other various assignments at the monastery. In 2018, he moved into the infirmary at Conception Abbey.

Vespers of the Faithful Departed will be prayed at 7:15 pm, Friday, April 21 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Saturday, April 22 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial following at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

