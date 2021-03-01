Jeff Foster, a Maryville artist, is opening an art exhibit from Tuesday, March 2 to Tuesday, March 30 at the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery, 424 Locust Street, Chillicothe.

A closing reception will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 26. The reception will celebrate Foster’s 20-year anniversary of creating art. The exhibit titled “Through My Eyes” shows Foster’s mix of digital painting and photography in a series of concrete and fluid narratives.

Cultural Corner Art Gallery is open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, contact the gallery at 660.240.5022 or visit culturalcornerartguild.org.