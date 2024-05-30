Forrest E. Fannon, 86, Stanberry, died Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Pine View Manor in Stanberry.

He was born December 2, 1937, in Bedison, to Geroge Elbert and Goldie Jane Gilbert Fannon. He was a member of the last graduating class at Horace Mann High School, Maryville, class of 1955.

On October 9, 1958, he married Donna L. Barnes in Albany. She preceded him in death in 2013.

Mr. Fannon was a farmer all his life and had worked for five years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

He was a member and attended the former RLDS Church, Bedison.

Graveside services and burial were held Saturday, May 25 at the Swinford Cemetery, Arkoe.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.