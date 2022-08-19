The Platte Valley, Nodaway Valley and Maryville football teams will play in jamborees on August 19 in preparation for the regular season.

Platte Valley will travel to North Andrew to play them, as well as Pattonsburg and Dekalb at 6 pm. Platte Valley opens the season at home against Mound City starting at 7 pm, August 26.

Nodaway Valley is participating in the East Atchison Jamboree at 6 pm in Tarkio against Rock Port, East Atchison and Bishop LeBlond. Nodaway Valley will start the season on the road at Stewartsville at 7 pm, August 26.

Maryville will head south to Central High School in Kansas City to play William Chrisman at 6 pm. The Spoofhounds travel to Blair Oaks to kick off their season at 7 pm, August 26.