The West Nodaway Food Pantry is open to people living in the West Nodaway school district from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesdays, September 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the First Christian Church, Third and Ballard, Burlington Jct. There is also a food drop at 4:30 pm, Wednesdays, September 14, 21, and 28.

There are no income guidelines but it is requested individuals only use the pantry when in need. Two visits are allowed per month. The food drop does not count toward the pantry visits. For the drop, numbers are given out and is a first come, first served.