If the November 1 deadline comes to pass and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distribution is cut-off with the extended federal government shut down, local food pantries will be needed to fill the dinner plate.

According to the 2023 American Community Survey, there are about eight percent of the households in Nodaway County that receive SNAP benefits. That is 670 homes of the 8,389 dwellings who depend on assistance from the federal government to feed their occupants.

The Ministry Center, located at 971 South Main, Maryville, has been reaching out to area churches and organizations that might be doing annual food drives during this time of the year.

“Several trunk or treat events also added a food drive, so there are some coming in now,” said Tim Deen, director of The Ministry Center.

Deen shared that this year was the first year the number of regular recipients exceeded 200 and now the center is serving 254 monthly.

“I anticipate breaching the 300 mark before year’s end,” said Deen.

Those who qualified for the SNAP benefits will be able to receive food at the center. The Ministry Center recipients need to be from Nodaway County and be able to present a photo ID and proof of residency. Military personnel are also welcomed. Hours of operation for food distribution or registration is 1:30 to 1:30 pm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Deen recommended that any food donation be made also during the food distribution hours, however it will be accepted at any hour of operation.

Second Harvest is planning on continuing to have their mobile food pantries throughout the region according to Chad Higdon, director.

“We are anticipating more families coming to those,” he said.

The agency serves 40-50 towns and is working directly with food companies for allotments of their products. They are reaching out to other corporations for cash donations, too.

Higdon noted that before the federal government shutdown the USDA commodities had decreased by 20-30 percent.

His firm is joining with Feeding America in support of legislation sponsored by US Senator Josh Hawley to fund SNAP even though the federal government is closed.

He noted that some pantries may have to begin rationing their food items to allow the pantries’ supplies to stretch to more families.

In the county, there are four other pantries besides The Ministry Center.

West Nodaway Food Pantry, 211 E. Third Street, Burlington Jct.; phone, 660.253.0823; open Tuesdays 4 to 6 pm.

Bearcat Food Pantry, or college students, second floor, JW Jones Student Union, Northwest Missouri State University; hours, Tuesday 1 to 2 pm, Wednesday 2 to 5 pm, Thursday 1 to 2 pm.

Hopkins Food Pantry, 102 South Fifth Street, Hopkins; first and third Wednesdays in November and December from 3 to 5 pm.

Skidmore Food Pantry, 202 East Elm, Skidmore; last Friday of the month, 4 to 5:30 pm.

Maryville local churches serve weekly community meals including: St. Gregory’s, 333 South Davis, Monday nights at 4 pm, First United Methodist, First and Main, Wednesdays at 5 pm and First Christian Church, 201 West Third, Thursdays at 5 pm.