Larry Wickersham, Nodaway County Health Department food inspector, saw the following establishments during October.

Country Hearth Inn, 222 East Summit, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 1

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: None.

Maryville Middle School 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 1

Priority Violation: Crispy chicken salad cold held above 41 degrees.

Core Violation: None.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 1

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Sack of onions stored on floor in kitchen, employee drink in kitchen not covered with a straw or a handle, both corrected on site.

Boulders Inn and Suites, 2 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 2

Priority Violation: Gallon of milk for customer use cold held past label discard date, corrected on site.

Core Violation: None.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 7

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Bags for retail ice sales not labeled with product source information, walk-in cooler shelving soiled with food debris, floor to wall baseboard tile missing adjacent to walk-in cooler, caulk behind three-bay sink in disrepair, soiled with mold, not smooth and cleanable.

America’s Best Value Inn, 1700 East First, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 8

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Counter top refrigerator in breakfast area not cold holding below 41 degrees, Sanitizer strips for testing quat ammonium sanitizer unavailable at time of inspection, thermometer unavailable for cooks use.

El Nopal #5, 2717 South Main Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 8

Priority Violation: Salsa cold held above 41 degrees in reach in cooler, raw eggs stored on shelving above sliced onions in walk-in cooler, both corrected on site.

Core Violation: Door threshold located on walk-in cooler in disrepair, kitchen employee drink stored above ready to eat foods, corrected on site.

Kawasaki Motors Mfg., 28147 Business Highway 71, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 10

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: None.

Aramark (Bakery, Starbucks), 800 University Dr., Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection October 11

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Observed employee drink without straw or handle stored above food items, outer cover of start button located on bakery ware wash in disrepair not smooth and easily cleanable, shelving in Mooyah walk-in cooler soiled by leaking package of raw beef, floor adjacent to used cooking oil reservoir tank soiled with oil and grease, all corrected on site, ceiling tile missing from drop ceiling across from catering freezer.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 14

Priority Violation: Chocolate milk cold held above 41 degrees in expo cooler, chlorine sanitizing ware wash machine sanitizer concentration testing below 50 ppm, kitchen tongs for cooks use handle coating in disrepair not smooth and easily cleanable, all corrected on site.

Core Violation: Food debris observed below and behind kitchen equipment, corrected on site, reach in cooler behind bar door repaired with tape not smooth and easily cleanable, reach in freezer located behind bar interior soiled with ice buildup..

Heitman’s Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine Inspection October 17

Priority Violation: Ware wash machine chlorine sanitizer testing below 50 ppm, corrected on site.

Core Violation: None.

Maryville Board Game Cafe, 324 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 16

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: None.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection October 17

Priority Violation: Mop sink hydrant with hose attached missing backflow prevention device, raw meat stored over ready to eat foods in deep freeze, corrected on site.

Core Violation: Exterior door located in kitchen propped open without protection to prevent entry of insects or rodents, inaccurate thermometer to measure ambient air temperature located in reach in cooler, both corrected on site, kitchen formica counter top edge in disrepair not smooth and easily cleanable.

HyVee Gas, 1215 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 21

Priority Violation: Chicken strips held below 135 degrees in retail hot holding cabinet, corrected on site.

Core Violation: Soda fountain cabinet soiled adjacent to nozzles with syrup and debris corrected on site.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 21

Priority Violation: Ice machine baffle soiled with biofilm mold, can of bamboo shoots stored on can rack with large dent along rim, sliced cantaloupe cold held on buffet above 41 degrees, raw meats stored above fresh vegetables on shelving in walk-in cooler, all corrected on site.

Core Violation: Caulk around drink station hand sink soiled with mold, ice maker ventilation grates soiled with dust and debris, ice cream freezer cabinet interior soiled with frost, not smooth and easily cleanable, oil and grease build up observed on side of deep fryer cabinet, prep table door seals soiled with food debris, sack of yellow onions stored on floor in dry storage area, cases of chicken stored on floor of walk-in freezer, all corrected on site; employee hand washing sink adjacent to ware wash machine hot water not reaching 100 degrees.

City Star #3, 623 South Main Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection October 22

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Broken hinge on cabinet below soda fountain, microwave turntable plate in disrepair, torn seals on retail reach in cooler doors, unshielded fluorescent light adjacent to ice machine, broken floor tiles in walk-in beer cooler, bagged ice that is bagged on site without proper label identifying manufacture information.

Casey’s General Store #3430, 1719 East First, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 23

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Sub prep table lower shelving rusty not smooth and easily cleanable, faucet dripping on hand sink adjacent to three-bay sink.

Good Time Charlie’s of Skidmore, 103 South Walnut, Skidmore, high priority

Routine Inspection October 23

Priority Violation: Chemical sanitizing ware wash machine chlorine sanitizing testing below 50 ppm, corrected on site.

Core Violation: Bucket of quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, corrected on site.

Burger King Gilbertson Restaurants LLC, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection October 24

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Food debris observed below equipment near drive thru serving window, corrected on site; cracked floor tiles observed in front of fryer and adjacent to mop sink.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 28

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Employees personal items stored on walk-in cooler shelving above facility food items, dusty hermetically sealed canned food items stored on pantry shelving, both corrected on site; dripping faucet observed on hand sink adjacent to ice machine in kitchen.

Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Rd., Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 28

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Loose and flaking paint observed on shelf holding drink pitchers, formica counter top with hot dog roller missing end cap, not smooth and easily cleanable.

Break Time 311100, 1517 East First, Maryville, medium priority

Routine Inspection October 30

Priority Violation: Quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, corrected on site.

Core Violation: Cardboard on bottom shelf of reach in freezer soiled with condensation not smooth and easily cleanable, hallway intake ventilation grate soiled with dust and debris, soda fountain cabinet soiled with syrup and debris adjacent to nozzles, case of cardboard food trays stored on floor across from walk-in cooler, corrected on site.

The Pub, 414 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine Inspection October 30

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Sliding door cooler tracks soiled with cardboard and debris, canned beer stored below wastewater lines in the basement, corrected on site.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 31

Priority Violation: None.

Core Violation: Restroom dividers located in men’s restroom finish rough, not smooth and easily cleanable.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine Inspection October 31

Priority Violation: Large can of pineapple stored in a hermetically sealed can with sharp deep dent, corrected on site.

Core Violation: Condenser fan grates in walk-in cooler soiled with dust and debris.