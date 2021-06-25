- Be prepared for flooded roads: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/be-prepared-for- flooded-roads-2567
- First aid for leaky basements: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/first-aid-for-leaky- basements-2572
- Reducing flood damage to home and property: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/reducing-flood- damage-to-home-and-property- 1155
- Let flood-damaged homes dry thoroughly before installing new coverings: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/let-flood-damaged- homes-dry-thoroughly-before- installing-new-coverings-3073
- Scams and fraud add insult to injury after a disaster: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/protect-yourself- from-contractor-fraud-1170
- Property loss from disasters may be tax deductible: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/property-loss-from- disasters-may-be-tax- deductible-1113
- Use shock chlorination to disinfect contaminated wells: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/use-shock- chlorination-to-disinfect- contaminated-wells-1096
- Snakes on a flood plain: https://extension.missouri.
edu/news/snakes-on-a-flood- plain-1175
Publications
In-depth information is available from these MU Extension publications, which are available for free download. (To access publications, use the links below or go extension.missouri.edu/
- EMW1023, Quick Tips for Cleaning up After a Flood – Tips on protective equipment; deciding what can be salvaged and what should be thrown away; safely drying, cleaning and disinfecting materials; and what to do before installing new drywall and insulation.
- MP904, Resources for Your Flooded Home – Downloadable 24-page publication offers information about electrical systems; repairing walls; cleaning furniture, flooring, floor coverings, bedding and kitchen items; and controlling mold and mildew. Other information includes financial advice, filing insurance claims, avoiding fraud and hiring a contractor.
- EMW1026, Safe Drinking Water in an Emergency – Downloadable guide sheet on storing and purifying drinking water during an emergency.
More from MU Extension
- https://extension.missouri.
edu/find-your-interest/health- and-safety/emergency- management
- https://extension.missouri.
edu/programs/flood-resources
National Weather Service
- Flood Safety Tips, www.weather.gov/safety/flood
- “Turn Around Don’t Drown” flood safety PSA, youtu.be/CxSgwRQaCqw
