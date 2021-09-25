First-year students at Northwest Missouri State University will present the premieres of four short plays written by Northwest playwriting students when the university stages its 31st annual Freshman/Transfer Showcase September 23 through 26.

“Students who participate are performing in a challenging university mainstage show in their first month on campus, which is a very unique opportunity,” Dr. Joe Kreizinger, the production’s director and a professor of theatre, said. “They are mentored to be successful as performers and as Northwest students.”

Performances of the production, titled “Off Season,” begin at 7:30 pm, September 23 through 25 and 2 pm, Sunday, September 26, in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling 660.562.1321 or at the box office, beginning one hour before the show time.

The Freshman/Transfer Showcase introduces students to the culture and members of the theatre program as well as highlighting the talents of new performing arts majors. Students of all majors are encouraged to audition.

“This is the 31st annual Freshman/Transfer Showcase, a Northwest tradition, and gives the entire Northwest and Maryville community the opportunity to see four world premiere short plays dealing with contemporary issues performed by students,” Kreizinger