On April 5, area first responders from Nodaway and Worth Counties gathered at Mozingo Conference Center for awards and recognitions to highlight the events of 2024 which each department responded to.

Northwest Regional Communications, the agency that dispatches calls for all Nodaway and Worth first responders, coordinated the festivities. The city of Maryville donated the conference center space and Maryville HyVee donated hamburgers for the meal. Numerous area businesses donated gift cards and auction items.

The theme for the night was “Backyard Barbecue” with a pot-luck style meal, the game of corn hole, live auction, and lots of friendly chatter. From ambulance districts to fire departments to law enforcement officers, each area was able to recognize their volunteers, part-time, and full time first responders. The evening also highlighted the essence of family that is evident when first responders come together. Each responder understands one another without having to talk. Whether they were on an emergency call together or heard about an incident in another part of the county, each responder knows the personal and family sacrifices made in order to do the job.

The goal is for this night to become a yearly event. Those who would like more information or made a donation, should contact Northwest Regional Communications at 660.562.3209.