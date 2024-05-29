One of the prized possessions to a FFA member is their blue FFA jacket complete with their name, office and their chapter’s name across the back.

The iconic jacket can be spotted across a crowded convention center or on an urban sidewalk. One Nodaway-Holt family has donned the same blue jacket through three members’ FFA years across five decades. Kurby Kenny passed his jacket to his daughter, Clara, who had the jacket restitched again for her daughter, Lorelai when the time came.

Lorelai Stinnett, a 2024 Nodaway-Holt graduate, has enjoyed wearing her FFA jacket for her four years through high school. This year, Lorelai served as president of the Nodaway-Holt FFA Chapter and as the secretary earlier. She had as her supervised project equine science for four years. Going to the national convention in Indianapolis, IN has given her happy memories.

When asked what she gained from her FFA experience, she said the importance of taking on and fulfilling responsibilities.

Lorelai will be pursuing an elementary education degree at Missouri State University, Springfield in the fall.

Her mother, Clara Stinnett, also remembers going to the national convention in Kansas City during her years as a FFA member in the Nodaway-Holt chapter from 1995 through 1999. She served as president and secretary of the chapter just like Lorelai. There were workshops and annual camps that she remembers too. Judging dairy products was vivid in her memory and that was not so sweet. Her advisors were Mr. Windsor, Miss Keever and Steve Schneidermeyer, who was still the advisor when Lorelai began FFA. Katelyn Holmes, originally from Mt. Ayr, was Lorelai’s senior advisor.

The original jacket owner, Kenny, was active in the Nodaway-Holt FFA Chapter during his high school years, 1971 through 1974. He served as president as an upperclassman and as the sentinel earlier. Kenny recalled being on the livestock judging team as a freshman that placed first in districts at Northwest Missouri State and advancing on to the state contest at University of Missouri – Columbia. Also he earned his state degree. His chapter had over 50 members during his tenure as a member and the advisor was Alan Schneider.

Some traditions are short-lived for only a few years, but the blue jacket that FFA members wear has stood the test of time and endured many worldly changes.