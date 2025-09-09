At the September 2 Hopkins City Council meeting, the aldermen voted to have Connor Geib and Madison Thompson move the fence constructed on the city right-of-way back to their property line in the 300 block of North Second Street within 30 days.

Neighbors had complained about the fence blocking their view when turning onto the street. Because of his relationship to granddaughter Madison, Alderman Allan Thompson excused himself from the discussion. To make a quorum, Alderman Bryson Allen joined the discussion by phone. Water Operator Chris Bird had researched the city right-of-way lines for the property. City Attorney Taryn Henry offered to write a letter with the state statutes involved, Bird said.

Bird had also resolved the Schulte Supply double billing. The higher amount was paid because it included the hydrants the city had purchased and the smaller bill was deleted.

The Hopkins Housing representatives came to discuss its water billing. There are 16 units and one meter. The city had billed for 16 with minimum use of water at 1,000 gallons each. The housing is using approximately 30,000 gallons a month which the city has now started charging it. The argument was if the bill was for 16, then it should have 16 meters. Bird doesn’t want to install 16 meters with the high cost involved. After discussion, it was determined to bill the housing at the commercial rate for one meter and the additional water. Housing is tax exempt and won’t be charged sales tax but will need to provide the tax exempt form. This change will take place for the October billing.

United Fiber had sent workers, September 2, to review the installation of fiber for telephone and internet service. The service will enter city hall through the west wall which will save United Fiber having to tunnel under the sidewalk and street.

City Clerk Sue Wagner and Office Clerk Mary Smith want to reorganize city hall, removing some unused items and obtaining needed items. Wagner also wanted to know whether or not the aldermen wanted to keep the copier. She believes the lease is up. The council tabled the discussion until Wagner and Smith can get costs. They are allowed to reorganize the office without spending money.

The city will send a letter, an example was presented, instead of the pink post cards for late notices on sewer, water and trash payments.

On the billing software, only the Burlington Jct. city clerk had returned Smith’s call. She will check with the company and bring the information to the October meeting. Bird wants the city to eventually go with remote auto-read on the meters and the billing software must be compatible with the meter software or the investment money will be wasted.

Bird priced 12 x 18 inch signs to be used for the no semi- truck parking will have a 24-hour time limit and for the city park at $40 each plus the post. The truck parking signage will need to have the ordinance amended. This will be taken up at the October meeting. Six “no parking” signs will be ordered and three park signs which say “no smoking, no loitering and park closes at 11 pm” are to be ordered.

The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments “Annual Project Needs List for 2025-26” was completed during the session. It will be used to obtain grant funding. Each potential project listed was rated high, medium or low. Out of 17 projects, the aldermen rated 10 as a high need. The council also invited the roadway safety team to speak at a city council meeting.

Out of 14 properties listed on the “need liens” property, the council voted to have liens attached to the properties which are behind 10 months or more in payment. Three of the properties already had liens attached and three properties were under the 10-month cutoff.

Ordinance 502 was passed to amend ordinance 500 after three readings. It concerns rates for reconnection charges, deposits for water and sewage services for Hopkins. It adopted subsections R- Past Due Accounts, S- Delinquent Accounts and T- Partial Payments and repealing ordinances in conflict.