Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/18/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Approved: Annual inspection of fire sprinkler system with Continental Fire Sprinkler Company.

Requisitions: Public attorney to Pitney Bowes for postage; to Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorney’s for technology dues; Sheriff to K9 Working Dogs Int., LLC.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission for 2021 cold weather event, Missouri Legislation and Hearing report.

Merlin Atkins, The Ministry Center, stopped in to discuss the donation from Tenaska and how it was distributed.

The commission reviewed and approved/signed 911 Oversight Board addendum No. 1 to the memorandum of understanding for the provision of consolidated services.

The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Present were Walker, Burns, Walk, Bill Florea, director of operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District, Tye Parsons and Ben Lipiec, Maryville City Council. Also present: Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock, Maryville Public Safety Director Ron Christian, Lt. Mike Stolte, Northwest Regional Communications, Jessica Rickabaugh, dispatch supervisor and Stacey Rucker, assistant supervisor and trainer, Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. Not present, Jason McDowell, Maryville City Council.

Rex Wallace, assessor, presented information to the commission on a resident of Wilcox within Nodaway Township, who had questions regarding an alley. A call was put in first to John Blackford, Nodaway Township trustee, for clarification of what the township maintains. Blackford stated that Nodaway Township does not maintain any streets or alleyways in Wilcox proper. A call was then put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, who stated they maintain the roads within Wilcox, but no alleys. A follow-up call was put in to the resident to clarify that it is the land-owners responsibility to maintain the alley.

Jenkins gave an update on the treasurer’s board of director’s meeting she attended via Zoom.

Human Resources Director Tammy Carter presented a letter from Strong, requesting a pay increase for part-time jailers. The request was denied, however, part-timers are eligible for a performance or merit based raise at the request of the elected official. Strong stopped in later in the day to discuss the request.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioners reviewed the CART rock roads in each township to ensure the lists are up to date.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 3/2/2021. The motion passed.