Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/9/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Invoices to Reeves-Wiedeman Company for equipment.

Accounts payable: Checks #77954-77976.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Cornerstone Detention products for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Polk Township Fire Protection District financial statement (2020) and 2021 budget, investment report, sales tax / use tax / road and bridge special sales tax reports, 911 telephone tax receipts for December 2020 and January 2021.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer reviewed for approval the 911 revenues and expenses for December and January. A review of CARES Act fund’s current balance and expenses that have been turned in for consideration.

Walk and Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #702006 in Jefferson Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Brent Cline, Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project, presented the commission with a $15,000 donation check to the county. The money was earmarked in the budget for the Northwest Ag Center and The Ministry Center. The commission presented $2,500 to Pastor Kim Mitchell and Merlin Atkins, representing The Ministry Center and $12,500 to Rod Barr, Mitzi Marchant and Dr. John Jasinski, representing Northwest Missouri State University.

Major Scott Wedlock and Captain Austin Hann stopped in to give status updates on the repairs to the jail due to the fire in January. A call was put in to Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock, to get an update on the lock repairs.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 2/16/2021.