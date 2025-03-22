FCS Financial is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors March Business of the Month.

Dedicated to supporting agriculture and rural communities, FCS provides loans, leases, and other related services to those living and working in rural America. The Maryville site, at 27186 282nd Street, is one of 21 Missouri locations. Business hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays, and staff may be contacted at 660.582.6464.

FCS was nominated specifically for its commitment to the area. As stated on its nomination form, “FCS is devoted to servicing and promoting agriculture in Northwest Missouri. The folks there are eager to volunteer for committees and groups that advocate for Nodaway County and Agriculture.” FCS is a long-time sponsor of the annual Farm City Banquet and multiple employees serve on the Chamber Agricultural Committee.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.