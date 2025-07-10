A record number 113 Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters received $500 Shaping Rural Missouri Grants from FCS Financial for community improvement projects this summer. Projects include landscaping fairgrounds, painting bleachers, building picnic tables and improving community parks.

In Nodaway County, the 102 River Hounds 4-H Club, for landscape work around the County Community Building and the Jefferson 4-H Club, along with the South Nodaway FFA Chapter to update the City of Barnard welcome sign, were recipients.

This marks the 14th year FCS Financial has awarded the Shaping Rural Missouri Grant, distributing more than $364,000 statewide through the program.

“It’s exciting to see the record number of grant applications this year,” said Rob Guinn, FCS Financial CEO. “These grants empower 4-H and FFA participants to collaborate on projects that benefit their Missouri communities while simultaneously developing valuable life skills.”