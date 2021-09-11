The Nodaway County Fair sponsored the second Mozingo Lake BBQ Contest September 3 and 4 with 29 entries plus six in the KidsQue contest. The People’s Choice BBQ Ribs winner was the John Wilson team. They are John Wilson and his crew of Jay Mackey, Faith Ross, Toni Wilson and Lynn Beason won for the second year in a row the People’s Choice award for ribs. The ‘Fatty Shack’ crew were competing in the backyard category. Fair Board President Rex Wallace was pleased with the increased attendance at the BBQ and said the event will continue to grow.