With the start of summer, two farmers markets are open in Nodaway County on Saturdays.

Crow Timber Pickings and Produce is taking place in Ravenwood. At the fire station and on West Hawk Street, the market is from 8 am to whenever on Saturdays. Setup is free, the vendor must provide all amenities and locations are on a first come, first served basis.

The market is sponsored by the town of Ravenwood. Vendors and sellers showcase handmade items, fresh homegrown produce, flea market items, baked goods, artwork, crafts and more.

It’s the second year for the Title Town Farmers Market located at 130 North Depot Street, Maryville. Organized by Title Town Owner Tim Jackson and Autumn Quimby, the market is 8 am to noon, Saturdays. Set up starts earlier in the day and early birds are welcome, “but you may miss something.”

To display at the farmers market, items must be handmade or homegrown. Cost for a booth is $15 per week.

One booth per week will be allowed which features flea market items or direct sales items. To be considered, contact Jackson or Quimby through the Title Town Farmers Market on Facebook.

The Title Town Farmers Market will be closed Saturday, July 3 for the Independence Day weekend and Saturday, September 4 for the Labor Day Weekend.