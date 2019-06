The Nodaway County Fair Quilt will be on display during normal business hours from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21 at the Maryville Forum, 111 East Jenkins Street, Maryville.

The Krazy Quilters picked Maryville as the theme for this year’s quilt which will be auctioned at 7 pm, Saturday, July 20 on the main stage at the Nodaway County Fair. All proceeds will go to the fair board.