As summer is starting, the Nodaway News Leader wants to alert everyone to upcoming fairs, festivals and events in Nodaway County.

NNL will publish more information about each event in the weeks before it. This is a good opportunity for Nodaway Countians to enter the dates on their calendars.

June 27 – Kiwanis 46th Annual Burlington Jct. Tractor Pull, 6:30 pm.

June 28 – Heart of America Tractor Cruise, Saturday: registration, 7 am, starts, 8 am, from Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Rd, Maryville. Breakfast served by Maryville Pride Lions, 6 to 8 am. Open to the public.

Elmo 4th of July Celebration an all day event, parade at 4 pm, fireworks at dusk.

July 5 – Maryville Optimist Club Kids Fishing Tournament, sign up, 8 am; fishing, 8:30 to 11 am; prizes awarded, 11 am. Worms provided.

30th Anniversary Mozingo Lake Independence Day celebration.

July 10, 11, 12 – Nodaway County Fair

Ice Cream Social at Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut Maryville, 2 to 4 pm.

July 12, 13 – Parnell Duck Race and Festival.

July 17-19 – The Rose Theatre presents “Black Tuesday” an original play by Riley Drury of the Nodaway Community Theater Company.

July 19 – 12th Annual Brad Peve Poker Run Memorial, starts at M&M Grub and Pub, Hopkins, noon.

July 24-27 – Skidmore Punkin Show.

July 25-27 – Maryville Young Players presents “Finding Nemo Jr.”

August 1-3 – Tax Free Weekend on back-to-school supplies and clothing.

August 7-9 – Hopkins Picnic.

August 9 – MPR free concert in the Park featuring “Sister Sara” doing variety covers. “Crazy Professor Hair” will open at 6 pm, Donaldson Westside Park, Maryville.

August 11 – Paws at La Poola, Maryville Aquatic Center, 5 to 7 pm.

August 21-23 – Graham Street Fair.

September 7 – Lollipop Parade and St. Columba Parish Festival.

September 13 – Burlington Jct. Farmers Fall Festival.

Glow Foam for Kids’ Sake, 7 pm

September 20 – Eagles Car Show, 29997 Highway 71, Maryville, noon.

October 4 – Fall Craft Festival at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First, Maryville.

October 11 – Mozingo Haunted Campground.

October 30 – 30th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat, 5 to 6:30 pm.

December 6 – Christmas Craft Festival at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First, Maryville.

December 13 – Ravenwood Christmas Festival.