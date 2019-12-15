

Chris Wallace, Nodaway County Extension Council president, was the sole citizen in the gallery at the Maryville City Council December 9 meeting.

Wallace offered to work as the connection point between University of Missouri scientists, city officials and PeopleService to further research the blooming algae issue at Mozingo Lake.

The council appreciated his offer and directed Public Works Director CE Goodeall to continue the discussion with Wallace and MU.

Later in the meeting, the council approved a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, Willard, to purchase chemicals touted to control the algae bloom better with the fluctuation of temperatures. The cost is $25,330.40 for the Pak27. The $77,000 budget item of chemical treatment for Mozingo Lake has not been exhausted.

Other business items addressed included:

• Executed a contract with Strata Architecture and Preservation, Kansas City, as the preliminary architecture and engineering for the renovation and expansion of city hall, originally built in 1938. The $48,970 bid was approved after receiving three others. An additional expense of a survey from Midland Engineering may be required at some point in the process to provide topo and utility information as it relates to ADA compliance. The project will provide as-built drawings for the existing facility, 2-3 schematic designs, renderings, and cost estimates for analysis. Preliminary design efforts will be complete by April, allowing for further financing discussions in conjunction with bids for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.

• Authorized an annual mutual aid agreement with Northwest Missouri State University Police for joint law enforcement efforts.

• The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which was drafted with Nodaway County for consolidation of 911 emergency services was approved. However the MOU will not be implemented if the city does not sign the document at their December 10 meeting.

After some discussion, the council decided to continue with the regular scheduled meeting for Monday, December 23.