The Graham Street Fair, “Every Fair Has A Story,” will let the fun begin Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 21-24.

Thursday: Pedal pull, 5 pm; Lawn mower drag races, registration, 6 pm, races begin, 6:30 pm, bleachers will be available, lawn chairs can be brought; Beer garden opens, entrance east of Community Building, 7 pm to 12:30 am.

Friday: Registrations for craft show, flower show, agriculture and produce, canned goods, 4 to 6 pm, exhibits open to the general public after registration and judging; Barnyard Bingo sign-up begins, 4 pm; Junior Miss Pageant registration, 5 pm, pageant begins, 6 pm; Carnival opens, 5 to 10 pm; Beer Garden, 5:30 pm to 12:30 am; Bingo for After Prom fundraiser, Cornhole tournament, 6 pm; 4-H display open, 7 pm; Program “Amateur Fun Night” at Graham City Park Stage, 8 pm, program will be held rain or shine, bring lawn chairs. Fair Board asks that all UTVs be parked on the north side of the park, in the back, allowing those in lawn chairs room to sit near the stage; Working semi truck light show, 9:30 to 10:30 pm.

Saturday: Working semi truck show, registration, 8:30 to 11 am, judging, 11 am; Exhibits and displays open to public at fire station, children’s pet show, baby show registration and show, car show, all at 9 am; Antique, classic tractor, lawn and garden tractor, antique farm equipment registration, 9:30 to 11 am, judging, noon; Nodaway-Holt Elementary Student Council Dunk Tank, 10 am; Car show judging, 11 am; general parade registration, 11 am to 1 pm; Graham Lions Club Pork Loin Meal, noon to 1 pm; Children’s parade registration, 1 to 1:30 pm, parade, 1:45 pm.

General Parade, for safety reasons, candy or souvenirs are not to be tossed from vehicles. It is to be handed out by people walking, 2 pm; after parade: NH FCCLA Ice Cream social, ping pong drop and beer garden opens.

Carnival opens, 3 to 10 pm; Egg toss, 3:30 pm; Barnyard Bingo winner announced, bathtub race, 4 pm; NH Junior Class Cake Walk, 4:30 pm; Saturday Night program: Ron Moshier Hoiya Hoiya 2025 “Rockin’ the Heartland,” at the Graham City Park Stage, 8 pm; Beer Garden Entertainment, Eli Drennen, a Northwest Missouri State University junior, and Damon Nally, who play guitar and write songs with a country rock influence.

Sunday: Limited Stock Garden Tractor Pull, west edge of Graham. Registration begins, 10 am, pull begins, 11 am. For more information and rules, contact Mark Steeby, 816.262.1817.