Evergy, Inc. will invest in developing a 440 megawatt (MW) natural gas plant to be built in Nodaway County, located approximately 10 miles south of Maryville.

The simple-cycle natural gas plant is the final plant announcement as part of a three-plant project, with two others in Kansas announced at the end of last year. All three plants are expected to begin operations in 2029 and 2030.

“These natural gas plants are not only an investment in the future of Missouri, but also a significant investment in the community,” said David Campbell, Evergy president, and CEO. “Missouri recently passed Senate Bill 4, which includes provisions that make investment in Missouri’s energy infrastructure competitive with other states and enables projects like new power plants. This new resource helps meet growing energy demand and the area’s regional economy.”

The natural gas plant will be a major investment in the state’s energy infrastructure that is anticipated to serve customers for 40 years. During construction, more than 200 construction jobs are anticipated, along with a minimum of 5-10 permanent skilled craft jobs once the plant is operational.

“This investment represents Evergy’s commitment to diverse energy sources that create a balance of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy,” Campbell said. “We are pleased to make this investment to serve our region for decades to come.”

On March 13, Evergy filed an update to its 20-year plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission, detailing the company’s strategy for meeting customers’ energy needs. The plan, which includes this natural gas plant to be built south of Maryville in Nodaway County, maps out a responsible power generation path as Evergy prepares for growing energy demand to ensure customers’ needs are met today and in the future.

Evergy leaders have asked the Missouri Public Service Commission to evaluate the need for the new power plant in Nodaway County to serve customers in Evergy’s Missouri West service area. At 12 pm, Tuesday, April 1, via WebEx, the Missouri Public Service Commission will host a virtual public hearing to provide members of the public an opportunity to learn more about the proposed power plants, ask questions and provide testimony to be part of the MPSC’s record. Information about how to participate or listen to the virtual public hearing is available at the link evergy.com/missourihearing.