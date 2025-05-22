At about 6:20 pm, May 10, fire departments from Barnard and Maryville were dispatched to the Mifflin Creek Substation, operated by Evergy.

The substation is visible from the southbound lanes of US Highway 71, approximately nine miles south of Maryville. Neighbors to the substation noted there were explosions at the beginning of the fire. Other medical emergency personnel and law enforcement were also present at the fire.

Because of the nature of the fire, fire personnel awaited details from Evergy officials, which when the appropriate personnel arrived, the firefighters were told to leave. A F500 trailer from St. Joseph Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. The F500 trailer has an “encapsulating agent” to extinguish the fire without water or foam. It was reported that the trailer is housed at the St. Joseph Fire Department however Evergy is the primary user of the substance. Later that evening the Barnard Fire Department was redispatched to aid the St. Joseph Fire personnel. The fire was extinguished about 11:15 pm.

The cause of the fire was equipment failure. No customers lost power as a result.