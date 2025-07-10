Evelyn A. Scadden-Berg, 91, Maryville, died Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Maryville Living Center.

She was born on November 11, 1933 to Wesley Cleaver Spoonemore and Jessie Jane Messner Spoonemore McFarland. She attended school in Parnell.

On July 3, 1949, she married Clinton “Jack” Scadden in Ravenwood. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1988. On July 7, 1990, she married Alfred Berg. He preceded her in death October 11, 2003.

Mrs. Scadden-Berg was a homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Parnell and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Services will be at 10 am, Monday, July 14 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Grant City Cemetery, Grant City. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, July 13 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.