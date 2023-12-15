Evelyn C. Gray, 84, Hopkins, died Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

She was born April 21, 1939, in Georgiana, AL, to Harvey and Lilly Mitchell Cartwright.

On August 25, 1954, she married Charles Edward Gray in Georgiana. He preceded her in death July 14, 2016.

Mrs. Gray had worked at the former Pope and Talbot Diaper Plant in Maryville.

Mrs. Gray’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life was held Tuesday, December 12 at the Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins. Inurnment was in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Online condolences may be left at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.