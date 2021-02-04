Evelyn C. Carter, 94, Skidmore, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Living Community of St. Joseph.

She was born in 1926.

Open visitation will be held from noon to 5 pm, Sunday, February 7 at Price Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 2 pm, Monday, February 8 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials can be made to the Skidmore United Methodist Church and Hillcrest Cemetery Association, Skidmore.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.